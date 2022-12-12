Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,144,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,927,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,500 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,695,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $247,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,383,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Shares of PRM stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

