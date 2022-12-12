Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

