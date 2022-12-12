Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 13,991 Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 716,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $983.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.24. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

