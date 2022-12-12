Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 339.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

