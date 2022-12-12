Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 10.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AER stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

