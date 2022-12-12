Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

