Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,330,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 80.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121,652 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

