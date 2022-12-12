Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,205 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

