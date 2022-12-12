Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,190 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.17 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

