Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 130,567 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medpace were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $205.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 370,696 shares of company stock valued at $57,929,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.