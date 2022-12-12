Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 130,567 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,567 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medpace were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 370,696 shares of company stock valued at $57,929,662. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.