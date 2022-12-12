Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,594 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Post were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Post by 14,598.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

NYSE:POST opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

