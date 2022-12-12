Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,600 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AerCap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

