Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 939 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 903.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 199,938 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 152,977 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 186.7% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

