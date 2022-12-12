Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,789 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SNV stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.