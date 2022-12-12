Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,789 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

