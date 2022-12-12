Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $323,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 494,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.20 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

