Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $350,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enviva by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 85,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Up 1.5 %

EVA stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enviva

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

