Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $353,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 635,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $666.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

