Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $420,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 145.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SiriusPoint by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $6.15 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.35%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

