Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $545,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,588,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $55,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Switch by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after purchasing an additional 248,261 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,614,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Switch Trading Up 0.1 %

SWCH stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

