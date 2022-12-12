Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

