Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Affirm were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 513.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 90.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Affirm by 26.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,133,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 446,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

AFRM stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

