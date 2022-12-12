PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 483.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 677,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 69,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 24.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PHM opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.