Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Allan Peters Sells 553 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.73 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
