Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Allan Peters Sells 553 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.73 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

