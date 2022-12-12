Ralph A. Clark Sells 460 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $14,641.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.28.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
