Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $327,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

