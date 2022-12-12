Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

