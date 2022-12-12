Réjean Gourde Sells 200,000 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director Réjean Gourde sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$83,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870,640 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,602.66.

Réjean Gourde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Réjean Gourde sold 400,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$165,000.00.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

RGD stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$406.11 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reunion Gold in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

