ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $265.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

