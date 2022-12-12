Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,052 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $380,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.49 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

