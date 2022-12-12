Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,213 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.60 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

