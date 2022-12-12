Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Director Acquires $13,919.40 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax bought 1,254 shares of Servotronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $13,919.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,072 shares in the company, valued at $200,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.