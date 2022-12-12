SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $314.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.47. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

