Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,727 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,977 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,809 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 228,716 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.