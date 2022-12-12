Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.