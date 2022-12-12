State Street Corp Has $359.18 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $359,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

