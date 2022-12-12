State Street Corp Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $341,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

FR stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

