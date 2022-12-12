State Street Corp Sells 88,496 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,902 shares of company stock worth $7,566,054. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

JAZZ stock opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -506.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

