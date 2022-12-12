Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.41 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $111.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

