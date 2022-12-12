Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $111.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

