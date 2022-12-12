Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,597 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

