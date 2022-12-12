Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tenable were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.