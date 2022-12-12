The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Beer worth $420,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $360.61 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

