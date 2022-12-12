The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 220.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 43.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

