The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

Hershey Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $236.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.99 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

