The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

NYSE HSY opened at $236.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.71. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.99 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

