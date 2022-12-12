The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $154.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

