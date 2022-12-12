The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

