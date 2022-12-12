The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342,378 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 13.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,458,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 421,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 103.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

